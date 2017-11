Nov 27 (Reuters) - CAPITAL MARKET AUTHORITY:

* SAUDI'S CMA IMPOSES FINE OF 50,000 RIYALS ON AL ALAMIYA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY DUE TO VIOLATION OF PARAGRAPH 1 OF ARTICLE 71 OF COMPANIES LAW Source: (bit.ly/2A8SgFK) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd)