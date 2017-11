Nov 27 (Reuters) - CAPITAL MARKET AUTHORITY:

* SAUDI'S CMA IMPOSES FINE OF 10,000 RIYALS ON ALLIANZ SAUDI FRANSI COOPERATIVE INSURANCE DUE TO VIOLATION OF ARTICLES 101 AND 224 OF THE COMPANIES LAW Source: (bit.ly/2BqQwpA) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd)