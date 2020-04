April 30 (Reuters) - CAPITAL MARKET AUTHORITY:

* PERMITS FINTECH EXPERIMENT APPLICATION SUBMITTED BY MUDARABA CAPITAL CO

* PERMITS TO ESTABLISH A PLATFORM FOR ISSUANCE AND INVESTMENT IN DEBT INSTRUMENTS

* BASED ON THIS PERMIT, MUDARABA CAPITAL WILL ENABLE SMES TO OBTAIN REQUIRED FUNDING BY ARRANGING ISSUANCE OF SUKUK Source: (bit.ly/3aRevyG)