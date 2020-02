Feb 27 (Reuters) - DR SULAIMAN AL-HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY:

* OFFERING 52.5 MLIION ORDINARY SHARES, REPRESENTING 15% OF SHARE CAPITAL THROUGH INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* OFFER PRICE 50 RIYALS PER SHARES

* TOTAL VALUE OF OFFER SHARES 2.63 BILLION RIYALS($700.94 MILLION)

* OFFERING PERIOD SEVEN DAYS FROM FEB. 26 TO MARCH 03. Source:(bit.ly/2VqBcFL)