March 17 (Reuters) - DR SULAIMAN AL-HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP CO:

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 870.2 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 801.3 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 5.03 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 4.59 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY SAW GROWTH IN HOSPITAL AND PHARMACY SECTORS BY 9.10% AND 15.88% RESPECTIVELY