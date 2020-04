April 28 (Reuters) - FILING AND PACKING MATERIALS MANUFACTURING CO:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 4.2 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.2 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QTRLY SALES 48.3 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 36.7 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QUARTER SAW DECREASE IN GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE COSTS

* QUARTER SAW DECREASE IN ZAKAT EXPENSES