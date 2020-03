BRIEF-Saudi's Gulf General Cooperative Insurance FY Pre-Zakat Loss Narrows

March 23 (Reuters) - GULF GENERAL COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY:

* FY NET PROFIT OF SHAREHOLDERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT 8.3 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 6.5 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY SAW GROWTH IN NET EARNED PREMIUM BY 25%

* FY NET LOSS BEFORE ZAKAT 3.8 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS LOSS OF 28.9 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY SAW IMPROVEMENT IN PERFORMANCE OF INSURANCE PORTFOLIO

* FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS 279.7 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 264.7 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY SAW REDUCTION IN GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION EXPENSES BY 1%

* FY SAW ENHANCEMENT IN INVESTMENTS PORTFOLIO RETURNS BY 27.15%