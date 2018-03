March 27 (Reuters) - JAZAN ENERGY AND DEVELOPMENT:

* SIGNS PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH SALMAN BIN SAEDAN REAL ESTATE GROUP TO DEVELOP ITS HOUSING PLAN IN JAZAN

* TOTAL INVESTMENT COST OF PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT 546 MLN RIYALS, SELF-FINANCED BY JAZAN ENERGY AND DEVELOPMENT

* EXPECTS 78 MLN RIYALS GAIN FROM PROJECT Source: (bit.ly/2pHTd1H) Further company coverage: