March 29 (Reuters) - KINGDOM HOLDING CO:

* FY NET PROFIT 663.6 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS LOSS OF 350 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL REVENUE 2.36 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 1.87 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* INCREASE IN NET INCOME IS DUE TO INCREASE IN DIVIDENDS INCOME, INCOME FROM AND GAIN ON INVESTMENTS AND INCREAS IN OTHER GAINS