BRIEF-Saudi's Kingdom Holding to acquire 16.2 pct stake in Banque Saudi Fransi

Sept 12 (Reuters) - KINGDOM HOLDING CO:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BUY 16.2 PERCENT STAKE IN BANQUE SAUDI FRANSI AT 29.5 RIYALS PER SHARE, fOR TOTAL VALUE OF 5.76 BILLION RIYALS

* DEAL TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH AT HAND AND OUTSTANDING BANK FACILITIES

* EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2017

* TO BUY 16.2 PERCENT STAKE IN BANQUE SAUDI FRANSI FROM CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK

* CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK TO REMAIN STRATEGIC INVESTOR IN BANQUE SAUDI FRANSI AFTER DEAL