Aug 13 (Reuters) - LAZURDE FOR JEWELRY CO

* SIGNS COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH GLOBAL RETAILER OF DUTY FREE SHOPS AT KSA AIRPORTS, SAUDI FRENCH DUTY FREE OPERATIONS AND MANAGEMENT

* EXPECTS TO FULLY OPERATE IN FIVE INTERNATIONAL LOCATIONS PROVIDED AS PER DEAL BY END OF Q3 WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT 15 MILLION RIYALS

* EXPECTS FINANCIAL IMPACT TO START FROM Q4

* EXPECTS FINANCIAL IMPACT TO REPRESENT ADDITIONAL ANNUAL OPERATING REVENUE AT ABOUT 10 PERCENT OF TOTAL CO'S ANNUAL TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES