March 5 (Reuters) - MEDITERRANEAN AND GULF COOPERATIVE INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE CO:

* FY NET PROFIT BEFORE ZAKAT 19.2 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS LOSS OF 204.5 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT OF SHAREHOLDERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT 17.7 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 15 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS 2.42 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 2.07 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY SAW INCREASE IN NET EARNED PREMIUM BY 11.5%

* FY SAW INCREASE IN RE-INSURANCE COMMISSIONS INCOME BY 83%