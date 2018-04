April 12 (Reuters) - MEDITERRANEAN AND GULF COOPERATIVE INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE CO:

* Q4 NET PROFIT OF SHAREHOLDERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1.2 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 7.1 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q4 GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS 499.6 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 558.4 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO