March 12 (Reuters) - MIDDLE EAST HEALTHCARE COMPANY CJSC :

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 97.6 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 172.3 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY SALES 1.50 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 1.39 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY SAW INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION EXPENSES

* DAMMAM HOSPITAL INCURRED A PRE OPERATING COST OF SAR 8 MILLION IN 4TH Q 2019

* FY SAW INCREASE IN FINANCE CHARGES DUE TO ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS