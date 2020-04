BRIEF-Saudi's Ministry Of Finance Signs MOU With Bpifrance Assurance Export

April 1 (Reuters) - SAUDI ARABIA MINISTRY OF FINANCE:

* MINISTRY OF FINANCE SIGNED REMOTELY A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING (MOU) WITH BPIFRANCE ASSURANCE EXPORT

* TWO PARTIES EXPRESSED THEIR SATISFACTION WITH THE NEW AGREEMENT AND ITS ROLE IN STRENGTHENING BILATERAL ECONOMIC RELATIONS BETWEEN FRANCE AND THE KINGDOM

* SIGNING OF THE MOU IS PART OF A PLAN TO STRENGTHEN BILATERAL COOPERATION AND PARTNERSHIP AND DISCUSS POTENTIAL TRADE OPPORTUNITIES THAT WILL BENEFIT BOTH COUNTRIES

* MEMORANDUM INCLUDES A NUMBER OF COOPERATIVE ACTIVITIES, INCLUDING PROVIDING COVER EITHER THROUGH EXPORT CREDIT INSURANCE SCHEMES OR THROUGH THE STRATEGIC PROJECTS GUARANTEE PRODUCT FOR A NUMBER OF GOVERNMENT PROJECTS IN KINGDOM