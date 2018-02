BRIEF-Saudi's Mobily Acquires Additional Spectrum

Feb 12 (Reuters) - ETIHAD ETISALAT CO SJSC:

* ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL SPECTRUM IN THE FREQUENCY BANDS 800 MHZ AND 1800 MHZ‍​

* SAYS WON 800MHZ BAND SPECTRUM FOR TOTAL LICENSE FEE OF SAR 100 MILLION PAYABLE OVER 14 YEARS FROM JAN 1, 2019 IN ADDITION TO ANNUAL USAGE FEE OF SAR 54 MILLION

* SAYS 800MHZ BAND SPECTRUM WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR MOBILY USE STARTING FROM THE SECOND HALF OF 2018

* SAYS WON ADDITIONAL 2X5MHZ OF SPECTRUM IN 1800MHZ BAND FOR LICENSE FEE OF SAR 30 MILLION PAYABLE OVER 14 YEARS FROM JAN 1, 2019 WITH ANNUAL USAGE FEE OF SAR 19.3 MILLION

* SAYS 2X5MHZ OF SPECTRUM IN THE 1800MHZ BAND WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR MOBILY USE STARTING FROM 1 MARCH 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: