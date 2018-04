April 22 (Reuters) - ETIHAD ETISALAT CO:

* Q1 NET LOSS 93 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS LOSS OF 163 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 2.83 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 2.87 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q1 CAPEX AMOUNTED TO SAR 814 MILLION COMPARED TO SAR 354 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* Q1 CAPEX AFFECTED BY THE CAPITALIZATION OF THE SPECTRUM AWARDED IN AUGUST, WHICH AMOUNTED TO SAR 309 MILLION