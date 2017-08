BRIEF-Saudi's Mobily says Nokia, Huwawei, Ericsson to modernize co's network

Aug 14 (Reuters) - ETIHAD ETISALAT CO SJSC:

* SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENTS WITH NOKIA, HUWAWEI AND ERICSSON TO MODERNIZE ITS MOBILE NETWORK

* AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF THESE AGREEMENTS CAN REACH SAR 2.4 BILLION OVER THE THREE YEARS PERIOD

* THESE AGREEMENTS WILL BE FUNDED FROM COMPANY'S CASH FLOWS AND AVAILABLE FACILITIES

* IMPLEMENTATION OF THESE AGREEMENTS WILL ALLOW MOBILY TO RENEW A SIGNIFICANT PART OF ITS MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE AND EXTEND IT