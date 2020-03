March 8 (Reuters) - MOUWASAT MEDICAL SERVICES COMPANY :

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 421 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 360 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 1.86 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 1.68 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* NEW HOSPITAL IN KHOBAR CONTRIBUTED WITH SR 48 MILLION NEGATIVE RESULT DURING CURRENT PERIOD

* FY SAW DECREASE IN ZAKAT PROVISION

* FY SAW DECREASE IN ZAKAT PROVISION

* FY SAW DECREASE IN PROVISIONS OF DOUBTFUL DEBTS