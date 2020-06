June 14 (Reuters) - Mouwasat Medical Services Company SJSC :

* Q1 NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 108.02 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 107.2 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 493.94 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 462.6 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q1 SAW DECREASE IN FINANCING EXPENSES DUE TO LOW COST OF LENDING

* Q1 SAW DECREASE IN ZAKAT EXPENSES