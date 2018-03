March 25 (Reuters) - NATIONAL AGRICULTURE DEVELOPMENT CO :

* ENTERS INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AL SAFI DANONE COMPANY

* SALE AND SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO RELATES TO ACQUISITION OF 100 PERCENT SHARES OF ASD BY CO FROM AL SAFI HOLDING AND DANONE DAIRY INVESTMENTS INDONESIA PTE

* SAYS DEAL IS IN CONSIDERATION FOR THE ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES IN NADEC TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF AL SAFI DANONE THROUGH A CAPITAL INCREASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: