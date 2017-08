July 23 (Reuters) - NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK:

* Q2 NET PROFIT 2.42 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 2.44 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-JUNE 2017, LOAN AND ADVANCES STANDS AT 256.90 BILLION RIYALS

* AS OF END-JUNE 2017, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STANDS AT 314.69 BILLION RIYALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )