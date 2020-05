May 5 (Reuters) - NATIONAL MEDICAL CARE COMPANY:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 33.2 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 30 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QTRLY SALES 195 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 179.4 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* NET PROFIT MARGIN FOR THE QUARTER WAS 17%

* QUARTER SAW REDUCTION IN PROVISION FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES