Jan 17 (Reuters) - NATIONAL MEDICAL CARE COMPANY JSC :

* SAYS GETS INITIAL APPROVAL TO RENEW ITS CONTRACT WITH GENERAL ORGANIZATION FOR SOCIAL INSURANCE

* SAYS EXPECTED ANNUAL TRANSACTION VALUE IS ABOUT 300 MILLION RIYALS

* SAYS UNDER CONTRACT CO TO PROVIDE MEDICAL SERVICES IN ITS RIYADH HOSPITALS FOR THREE YEARS, EFFECTIVE JAN 1, 2018

* SAYS FINANCIAL IMPACT TO APPEAR DURING FY 2018 AND UNTIL END OF CONTRACT