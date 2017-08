Aug 15 (Reuters) - NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK

* ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE FOR PURPOSE OF INVESTING IN CO WHICH WILL ACQUIRE, LEASE AND SELL AIRCRAFT

* ESTABLISHMENT OF FULLY OWNED UNIT LOCATED AND REGISTERED IN CAYMAN ISLANDS, UNDER NAME OF PEREGRINE AVIATION TOPCO , WITH AN AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL OF $50,000 SELF-FINANCED