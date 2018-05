May 2 (Reuters) - NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.99 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 2.70 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-MARCH 2018, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 309 BILLION RIYALS, DOWN 1.48 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* AS OF END-MARCH 2018, LOAN AND ADVANCES STAND AT 252.78 BILLION RIYALS, DOWN 0.56 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR Source: (bit.ly/2Fy6mQ1) Further company coverage: