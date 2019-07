BRIEF-Saudi's SABIC Defers Talks With Clariant On Merging Specialties Business

July 25 (Reuters) - SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC :

* LATEST DEVELOPMENT ON ITS SIGNING OF A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH CLARIANT AG

* REACHED A COMMON UNDERSTANDING WITH CLARIANT AG TO TEMPORARILY DEFER DISCUSSIONS ON MERGING SABIC SPECIALTIES BUSINESS

* TO TEMPORARILY DEFER DISCUSSIONS ON MERGING SABIC SPECIALTIES BUSINESS WITH CLARIANT GROUP DUE TO CURRENT UNFAVORABLE MARKET CONDITIONS

* LOOKS FORWARD TO CONTINUING DISCUSSIONS WITH CLARIANT ONCE CONDITIONS IMPROVE