* ANNOUNCES THE SIGNING OF A GOVERNANCE AGREEMENT WITH CLARIANT AG

* SAYS AGREEMENT SETS OUT THE PRINCIPLES OF CLARIANT AG FUTURE GOVERNANCE, DEFINES SABIC POSITION AS A STRATEGIC ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER

* SAYS CLARIANT AG BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL BE EXPANDED TO 12 MEMBERS OF WHICH FOUR BOARD MEMBERS ARE TO BE NOMINATED BY SABIC

* SAYS SABIC IS ENTITLED TO NOMINATE THE CEO