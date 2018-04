BRIEF-Saudi's SADAFCO Updates On Acquisition of Stake In Mlekoma SP

April 29 (Reuters) - SAUDIA DAIRY AND FOODSTUFF CO SJSC :

* UPDATES ON SIGNING OF A NON- BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A CONTROLLING STAKE IN MLEKOMA SP Z.O.O.

* SAYS REACHED A BROAD AGREEMENT ON ALL KEY COMMERCIAL AND LEGAL TERMS RELATING TO THE ACQUISITION OF MLEKOMA SP Z.O.O.

* SAYS AS A SIGNAL OF INTENT TO CONTINUE TOWARDS COMPLETING DEAL, BOTH PARTIES HAVE SIGNED PRELIMINARY SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* SAYS ALSO ACQUIRED 100% STAKE IN VISDAL INVESTMENTS SPOLKA Z OGRANICZONA ODPOWIEDZIALNOSCIA A COMPANY REGISTERED IN POLAND

* SAYS AIMS TO SIGN A BINDING SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AT THE START OF Q2 2018 Source:(bit.ly/2vTePOg)