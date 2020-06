BRIEF-Saudi's Salama Cooperative Insurance Qtrly Pre-Zakat Loss Widens

June 21 (Reuters) - SALAMA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY :

* QTRLY NET LOSS OF SHAREHOLDERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT 2 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS PROFIT OF 6.8 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QTRLY NET LOSS BEFORE ZAKAT 25.4 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS LOSS OF 14.6 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS 85.8 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 151 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QUARTER SAW DECREASE IN NET EARNED PREMIUM BY 40%,

* QUARTER SAW INCREASE IN NET LOSSES OF POLICYHOLDERS INVESTMENT BY 120%

* QUARTER SAW INCREASE IN NET LOSSES OF SHAREHOLDERS INVESTMENT BY 130%

* ACCUMULATED LOSSES REACHED SAR 79.3 MILLION FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020