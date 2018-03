March 13 (Reuters) - SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES CO:

* BOARD PROPOSES CAPITAL INCREASE TO 600 MILLION RIYALS FROM 540 MILLION RIYALS THROUGH STOCK DIVIDEND OF 1 SHARES FOR EVERY 9 SHARES

* CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE DONE BY CAPITALIZING 60 MILLION RIYALS FROM RETAINED EARNINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: