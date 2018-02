Feb 11 (Reuters) - SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY:

* Q4 NET LOSS 37.5 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS LOSS OF 915.7 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET SALES 5.8 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 6.8 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q4 IMPAIRMENT LOSS REDUCED TO 222 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 573.8 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: