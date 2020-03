March 16 (Reuters) - SOLIDARITY SAUDI TAKAFUL COMPANY JSC :

* FY NET LOSS BEFORE ZAKAT 43.9 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS LOSS OF 59.7 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT OF SHAREHOLDERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT 14.8 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS LOSS OF 11 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS 391 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 245.9 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY SAW POSITIVE SHAREHOLDER'S INVESTMENT INCOME 14.8 MILLION RIYALS