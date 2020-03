March 31 (Reuters) - SAUDI PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES AND MEDICAL APPLIANCES CORP:

* FY NET LOSS AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 478.6 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS PROFIT OF 51 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY SALES 1.55 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 1.50 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY SAW INCREASE IN PROVISION FOR IMPAIRMENT OF TRADE RECEIVABLES