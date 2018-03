March 22 (Reuters) - SAUDI PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES AND MEDICAL APPLIANCES CORP:

* BOARD APPROVES TO ADD PRODUCTION OF VETERINARY MEDICINES AND MEDICAL APPLIANCES TO UNIT AL WATAN ARABIA FOR PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS’S EXISTING BUSINESS

* BOARD APPROVES UNIT AL WATAN ARABIA FOR PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS'S CAPITAL INCREASE TO 150 MILLION RIYALS FROM 100 MILLION RIYALS TO COVER COST OF ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX PROJECT Source: (bit.ly/2uiRjcL) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd)