March 17 (Reuters) - SWICORP WABEL REIT:

* CLOSES SHOPPING CENTERS AL MAKAN MALL HAFR AL BATIN AND AL MAKAN MALL RIYADH

* CLOSES SHOPPING CENTERS AL MAKAN MALL TUABUK AND AL MAKAN MALL DAWADMI

* CANNOT PRESENTLY DETERMINE FULL FINANCIAL IMPACT

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF SHOPPING CENTERS AFTER DIRECTIVE BY GOVERNMENT TO CONTAIN SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS Source: (bit.ly/3cZtoBj) Further company coverage: