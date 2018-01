Jan 1 (Reuters) - TABUK AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT:

* SIGNS TERMS WITH SHAREHOLDERS OF ASTRA FOOD TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE AGRICULTURAL BUSINESS OF ASTRA FARMS AND RELATED TRANSPORT SERVICES‍​

* TO ISSUE SHARES NOT EXCEEDING 15 MILLION SHARES WITH PAR VALUE OF 10 RIYALS/SHARE TO SELLERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: