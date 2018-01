Jan 29 (Reuters) - NATIONAL INDUSTRIALIZATION COMPANY JSC :

* UPDATES ON UNIT CRISTAL‘S AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL TITANIUM DIOXIDE BUSINESS TO TRONOX

* SAYS RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM GENERAL AUTHORITY FOR COMPETITION IN SAUDI FOR THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION TO PROCEED

* SAYS TO DATE, AUSTRALIA, CHINA, NEW ZEALAND, TURKEY, SOUTH KOREA, AND COLOMBIA HAVE ALSO APPROVED THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: