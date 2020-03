BRIEF-Saudi's Tasnee Posts FY Loss

March 31 (Reuters) - NATIONAL INDUSTRIALIZATION COMPANY :

* FY NET LOSS AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 1.58 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS PROFIT 1.20 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 3.02 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 3.07 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* DECREASE IN FY PROFIT PRIMARILY DUE TO REMEASUREMENT LOSS OF SR 1.45 BILLION ON CRISTAL ASSETS SOLD TO TRONOX

* FY SAW IMPAIRMENT OF CERTAIN NON-CURRENT ASSETS SR 411 MILLION

* FY SAW PROVISION FOR FINANCIAL SUPPORT RELATED TO ACRYLICS COMPLEX AMOUNTING TO SR 219 MILLION

* SITUATION REMAINS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN DUE TO COVID-19

* IMPACT ASSESSMENT OF COVID-19 ON OVERALL BUSINESS CANNOT BE REASONABLY PREDICTED

* FY PROFIT NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOWER AVERAGE SELLING PRICES FOR MOST OF PRODUCTS

* FY SAW REDUCED SHARE OF PROFIT FROM INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND JVS