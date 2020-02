Feb 18 (Reuters) - COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE :

* RECEIVED ORDER FROM SAUDI ARABIAN AIRLINES (SAUDIA) TO RENEWAL CONTRACT OF PROVIDING COOPERATIVE HEALTH INSURANCE SERVICES

* PROVIDING HEALTH INSURANCE SERVICES FOR EMPLOYEES AND THEIR FAMILIES

* CONTRACT VALUE EXCEEDS 5% OF GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS OF 2018

* CONTRACT DURATION ONE YEAR STARTING FROM 1 MARCH 2020

* POSITIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT IS EXPECTED ON GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM AND FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: