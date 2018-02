Feb 11 (Reuters) - AL TAYYAR TRAVEL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY :

* FY NET PROFIT 497 MILLION RIALS VERSUS 814 MILLION RIALS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 2.11 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 2.14 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY GROUPS ONLINE BOOKINGS THROUGH ITS ONLINE PLATFORM HAVE INCREASED BY 180 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO 1.39 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 496 MILLION RIYALS IN 2016‍​