March 16 (Reuters) - UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY:

* IMPACT OF LATEST DECISIONS FOR TEMPORARY CLOSURES OF SHOPPING MALLS

* HAVE ONLY 5 STORES IN MALLS OUT OF 45 STORES ACROSS SAUDI

* IT IS DIFFICULT TO DETERMINE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF TEMPORARY CLOSURES DECISIONS Source: (bit.ly/3b12S8U) Further company coverage: