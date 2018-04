April 26 (Reuters) - WALAA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY :

* SIGNS MOU TO STUDY MERGER WITH AL-SAGR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY

* WALAA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE SAYS MOU TO CONDUCT TECHNICAL, FINANCIAL AND LEGAL DUE DILIGENCE AND CONTINUE NON-BINDING DISCUSSIONS ON TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF PROPOSED MERGER

* MOU ENDS WHEN TWO COMPANIES SIGN MERGER AGREEMENT OR AFTER SIX MONTHS FROM DATE OF MOU