March 18 (Reuters) - Savannah Resources Plc:

* SAVANNAH RESOURCES - FURTHER UNCERTAINTY MUST BE EXPECTED OVER COMING MONTHS, PRIMARILY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC - FY LOSS OF £3.8M (2018: £3.4M)

* SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC - YEAR-END CASH POSITION OF £3.5M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: