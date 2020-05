May 27 (Reuters) - Savant Systems Inc:

* SAVANT SYSTEMS, INC. TO ACQUIRE GE LIGHTING

* SAVANT SYSTEMS - FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* SAVANT SYSTEMS - SAVANT WILL CONTINUE USE OF GE BRAND

* SAVANT SYSTEMS - PROPOSED TRANSACTION INCLUDES A LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR USE OF GE BRAND