Nov 30 (Reuters) - Savara Inc:

* SAVARA- ON NOV 28 ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT EFFECTIVE SEPT 30,TO RESEARCH PROGRAM AWARD LETTER AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, CYSTIC FIBROSIS FOUNDATION THERAPEUTICS

* SAVARA INC - UNDER AMENDMENT, AMOUNT OF DEVELOPMENT AWARD AVAILABLE TO SAVARA WAS INCREASED BY $5 MILLION TO AN AGGREGATE OF $6.7 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2zRV1fO) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)