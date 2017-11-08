FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Savara posts Q3 loss per share $0.28
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 9:34 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

BRIEF-Savara posts Q3 loss per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Savara Inc

* Savara reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipating complete enrollment in molgradex phase 3 impala study in q1 2018​

* Initiating phase 2A study of Molgradex for treatment of NTM in early 2018​

* Expecting top-line results from aironite phase 2 indie study in h1 2018​

* Research and development expenses were $5.0 million for three-months ended September 30, 2017, compared with $2.1 million for Q3 of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.