May 7 (Reuters) - Savara Inc:

* SAVARA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.28 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* DUE TO COVID-19 CONCERNS, COMPANY CLOSED ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 2A ENCORE STUDY

* UNDER CURRENT OPERATING PLAN, COMPANY BELIEVES HAS SUFFICIENT CAPITAL TO FUND PLANNED OPERATIONS INTO 2022