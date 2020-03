BRIEF-Savara Says Enrollment Has Been Terminated In Phase 3 Avail And Phase 2A Encore Studies

March 30 (Reuters) - Savara Inc:

* SAVARA INC - ENROLLMENT HAS BEEN TERMINATED IN PHASE 3 AVAIL AND PHASE 2A ENCORE STUDIES

* SAVARA INC - TOP LINE RESULTS FROM AVAIL STUDY ARE STILL EXPECTED IN EARLY 2021

* SAVARA INC - HAS NOT EXPERIENCED DISRUPTIONS TO PLANNING OF SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY OF MOLGRADEX FOR APAP

* SAVARA INC - CONTINUES CONVERSATIONS WITH FDA REGARDING STUDY DESIGN AND ENDPOINTS FOR SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY OF MOLGRADEX FOR APAP

* SAVARA INC - HAS NOT HAD ANY SUPPLY CHAIN OR MANUFACTURING DISRUPTIONS DUE TO CURRENT COVID-19 PANDEMIC