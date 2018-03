March 8 (Reuters) - Savaria Corp:

* FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017, REVENUE WAS $54.2 MILLION VERSUS ABOUT $31 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2016

* FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017, EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.20

* FORECASTS AN INCREASE OF 48% OF REVENUE TO SOME $268 MILLION AND AN ADJUSTED EBITDA TO A RANGE OF $42.5 MILLION-$44.5 MILLION FOR FISCAL 2018

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW C$261.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S